Huddersfield Town will be hoping they will not be involved at the wrong end of the table this season in the Sky Bet Championship.

The West Yorkshire side narrowly avoided relegation to League One on the penultimate match of the 2022/23 campaign, beating Sheffield United 1-0, ensuring Neil Warnock guided them to survival despite having been seven points adrift of safety in March.

The 74-year-old is taking charge of his first full season at The Terriers since the 1994-95 campaign after signing a one-year contract extension earlier in June and will look to lead his side to safer waters this time around.

Across Football League World, we’ve been taking a look at the most valuable active players who have come through academies across the EFL.

Today, we’re focusing on Huddersfield Town, and listing the 10 most valuable players currently playing that have progressed through their academy, with all valuations as per Transfermarkt.

10 Rarmani Edmonds-Green

Coming in at number 10 is defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green, who is valued at €500,000 and currently part of Neil Warnock's squad.

The 24-year-old joined The Terriers on his 17th birthday in January 2016 and captained their under-18's side in the 2016–17 season.

The Peckham-born ace has had loan spells at Brighouse Town, Bromley, Swindon Town, Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic.

9 Alex Smithies

At number nine is experienced goalkeeper Alex Smithies, who is valued at €500,000.

Smithies was a product of his boyhood club’s youth academy, having been born in West Yorkshire.

The 33-year-old shotstopper made his first-team debut in December 2007, coming on as a 76th-minute substitute after Matt Glennon was sent off during Huddersfield Town's 4–1 defeat to Southend United.

Smithies would go on to make 247 appearances for Huddersfield Town before having three and four-year stints at Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City respectively. These days, Smithies finds himself at Leicester City.

8 Josh Windass

At number eight is forward Josh Windass, with his valuation coming in at €600,000.

Born in Hull, the 29-year-old started his youth footballing career at Huddersfield Town, spending 10 years at the club, but failing to make a senior appearance and was released in April 2012.

From there, Windass signed a professional contract at Accrington Stanley the following year, and has had further spells at Rangers, Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday.

He most notably scored the only goal in the final minute of last season’s League One play-off final against Barnsley to gain promotion to the Championship under Darren Moore. Off the back of that, Wednesday exercised a one-year extension option on his contract.

7 Scott High

Ranking in at number seven is Scott High, with his valuation at €900,000.

The midfielder started his youth career in West Yorkshire, and was subsequently offered a professional contract back in 2019.

The 22-year-old, who has represented Scotland at U21 level, has had loan spells out at Concord Rangers, Shrewsbury Town and Rotherham United.

6 Carl Rushworth

Coming in at number six is goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, who is valued at €900,000.

Growing up in West Yorkshire, Rushworth didn’t have plans on playing in between the sticks, but was pushed into playing in goal for a Sunday League side with his school friends.

The now 22-year-old started his footballing journey at Huddersfield Town in the under-eights category but was released in 2017 when he was 16.

He then signed for Halifax Town before being snapped up by Brighton & Hove Albion in 2019.

Since that period, Rushworth has gained valuable experience with loan spells at Worthing, Walsall and Lincoln City.

This season, he is on loan at Swansea City, plying his trade in the EFL Championship.

5 Jordan Williams

Entering in at number 5 is defender Jordan Williams, who is our first six-figure player, valued at €1,000,000.

Growing up in Huddersfield, Williams joined The Terriers academy aged nine, and steadily improved, winning two England under-18 caps.

He made his competitive first team debut in their EFL Cup second round match against Rotherham United in August 2017 under David Wagner.

Shortly after, the 23-year-old joined Bury on loan and made nine appearances for the Shakers before joining Barnsley on a permanent deal in 2018.

4 Matt Crooks

At number four is attacking midfielder Matt Crooks, valued at €1,500,000.

Born in Leeds, the 29-year-old joined Huddersfield Town’s academy in 2009 and signed his first professional contract at the club.

Due to his versatility, Crooks made his first team debut at centre back for The Terriers in a 4-0 defeat to Bournemouth in August 2014, after earlier impressing then manager Mark Robins in pre-season.

However, Robins was sacked the following day and the 6 ft 4 in utility player never made another senior appearance.

Since that point onwards, Crooks has had a host of EFL experience, with spells at Accrington Stanley, Northampton Town, Rotherham United and Middlesbrough.

3 Duane Holmes

Starting off our top three is American midfielder Duane Holmes, with his valuation at €1,800,000.

From his birthplace in Georgia, Holmes moved to the UK at the age of two and was raised in Wakefield.

The beginning of his footballing career saw him join Huddersfield Town at U9 level and he was offered a professional contract in May 2013.

The 28-year-old made his debut in the League Cup against Hull City in September 2013 coming on as a substitute, before making his first league debut with an assist in a 1-1 draw against Blackpool at the John Smith's Stadium.

The following year saw Holmes have separate loan spells at Yeovil Town and Bury before leaving permanently for Scunthorpe United.

After a three-year stint at Derby County, Holmes was back in the blue and white of Huddersfield in January 2021, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract, scoring nine goals in 81 matches.

These days, he plays football at Deepdale with Preston North End.

2 Lewis O’Brien

In second spot is central midfielder Lewis O’Brien, who is valued at €8,000,000.

O'Brien began his career with Huddersfield Town at the age of 11, where he was named Academy Player of the Year in the 2017–18 season. As a result, he signed a three-year professional contract with the West Yorkshire side in May 2018.

The Colchester-born player went on loan to Bradford City shortly after, featuring regularly in The Bantams' League One relegation battle.

After returning from his spell away, the 24-year-old was given an improved three-year contract and won Huddersfield Town's Player of the Year award for the 2019–20 season.

Following the club's defeat in the 2022 EFL Championship play-off final to Nottingham Forest, the midfielder moved to the City Ground along with defender Harry Toffolo.

His most recent loan move came in the United States, when he joined Wayne Rooney’s MLS side DC United in March 2023, scoring one goal.

1 Philip Billing

Topping the list for Huddersfield Town academy graduates is Philip Billing, who is valued at €20,000,000.

The Danish international joined Huddersfield Town on a youth contract back in 2013 and signed a four-year professional contract in October of that year.

His first senior start for the club came in a 2-2 draw against Reading in November 2015. He scored his first goal for the club three months later with a 30-yard strike against Nottingham Forest.

Developing into a regular in the 2016-17 season, the 27-year-old made 24 appearances for the club and was named their youth player of the season. His goal against Cardiff City also won him the goal of the season, with these accolades attracting interest at the time from Premier League side Crystal Palace.

In July 2019, the midfielder joined Bournemouth on a long-term contract, where he still remains today, representing The Cherries in both the EFL Championship and Premier League.