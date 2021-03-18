Ranked: The top 10 Blackburn Rovers managers according to PPG

It’s now over four years since Tony Mowbray took over as Blackburn Rovers manager.

During that time, Mowbray has taken the club from relegation from to the Championship to League One, to a club once again targeting promotion back to the Premier League.

However, Rovers have yet to show that they are capable of making that step into the the top six of the Championship table since their return to the second-tier of English football almost three seasons ago.

As a result, while there can be no doubt that Mowbray has indeed done well during his time at Ewood Park, there are other managers who have admittedly, made a bigger and more significant impact with Rovers.

Here we’ve taken a look at the ten best Blackburn Rovers managers of recent times, based on their points per game record at in the Ewood Park dugout according to Transfermarkt, with only permanent managerial appointments included.