Ranked: The top 10 best Reading FC managers according to PPG

When Veljko Paunovic was appointed as manager of Reading back in August last year, the Serbian became the Royals’ fourth permanent manager in just two-and-a-half years.

Under Paunovic however, the initial signs appear to suggest that Reading have a manager who can start to move forward at the Madejski Stadium in the years to come.

This season has seen the Royals somewhat unexpectedly transform from a mid-table side to one that look to be major contenders for promotion to the Premier League this season, following the appointment of the Serbian.

But just how does Paunovic compare to the managers that have come before him at the Madejski in terms of the success he has brought to the Royals?

Here, in order to find out, we’ve taken a look at the top ten Reading managers of recent times, based on their points per game record during their time in charge of the club, according to Transfermarkt.