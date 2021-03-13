Ranked: The top 10 best players Reading FC have produced from their academy – Do you agree?

Reading have had their fair share of players over the years that have come through the club’s academy system and moved onto greener pastures.

The Royals are currently sat fifth in the Championship table, and will fancy their chances of winning promotion into the Premier League this term under the management of Veljko Paunovic.

The Reading boss has used a number of players that have come through the academy, with the likes of Michael Olise, Omar Richards and Tom McIntyre being just some of those to catch the eye with strong performances this term.

We take a look at the top-ten best players that Reading FC have produced from their academy over the years. Do you agree with these?

