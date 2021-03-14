Ranked: The top 10 best players Preston North End have produced from their academy – Do you agree?

If there’s one thing that some Preston North End fans would like the club to do, it’s to invest more into the club’s academy structure.

The system has seemingly been neglected for a while, with the club running a ‘Category Three‘ set-up – and they won’t move up a level due to the costs associated with it.

North End are lagging behind when it comes to their youth system, with neighbours Blackburn Rovers running the highest tier of academy, and took Tyrhys Dolan off PNE’s hands after he wasn’t offered a contract last season – even Fleetwood Town are moving up to Level Two with their fantastic facilities at Poolfoot Farm.

It’s an area that the club could potentially strengthen, but players who have gone on to forge decent Premier League and Championship careers have come out of the youth system of North End.

Obviously footballing greats such as Sir Tom Finney and Mark Lawrenson came through as youngsters at the club during their era, but it wasn’t in an academy setup – all the players that you’re about to see came through from the 1990s onwards and we’ve ranked them from 10th to 1st.