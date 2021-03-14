Ranked: The top 10 best players Nottingham Forest have produced from their academy – Do you agree?

Over the years, Nottingham Forest have developed a glowing reputation of nurturing young players in turning them into stars.

The Forest academy is undoubtedly one of the best in the country when it comes to developing players and selling them on, and Gary Brazil, in particular, deserves credit for that.

In the summer, Forest cashed in on Matty Cash for around £16million after a standout campaign under Sabri Lamouchi, and the previous summer, they sold Arvin Appiah for £8million.

Alex Mighten, Brennan Johnson and Tyrese Fornah are all out on loan, and will be hoping that they are the next to follow in the footsteps of those who have made the step up to the Premier League.

Out of all the players Forest have produced in recent years, who is the best? Here, we rank them in order, with slight help coming from Transfermarkt’s market values…