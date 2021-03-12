Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ranked: The top 10 best players Middlesbrough have produced from their academy – Do you agree?

Published

7 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough have had their fair share of talent pass through the academy and go on to have sterling careers at all levels of football.

Right now, Neil Warnock has plenty of the club’s academy products at his disposal, but you can bet he wishes he had a handful of the impressive players that have gone before.

Over the years, there’s been the likes of Stewart Downing and Lee Cattermole pass through the Boro academy, whilst now it is the Dael Fry’s of this world that are excelling at the Riverside Stadium.

So, how would you rank the following 10 players that have progressed out of the Boro academy?

Some will agree, some will disagree and, on the whole, it makes a fantastic debate.

We take it on…


