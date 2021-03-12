Ranked: The top 10 best players Luton Town have produced from their academy – Do you agree?

It’s been a decent season for Luton Town with them looking to stabilise further in the Championship and then think about building up in the seasons to come.

After getting back into the second-tier for last year, they had a real fight to stay up but it was one they were successful in and this campaign has shown real signs of progress.

They’ll be hoping to keep that up in the years on the way, then, and it’ll be interesting to see what young players come through to help them out.

That in mind, then, we’re taking a look at some of the best players that have been at the academy with the Hatters in the past, and using transfermarkt to help rank them from 10th place to 1st place.

Let’s take a look at 10 of the best now, with some eye-catching names among those to have been at the club in their youth…