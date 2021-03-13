Ranked: The top 10 best players Ipswich Town have produced from their academy – Do you agree?

When you look at Ipswich Town’s current squad, you can certainly see the benefits that they enjoy from their academy.

A number of Tractor Boys’ current players, including several members of their current squad, have come through the ranks of their own academy, and are now playing a big role as the club aim to move forward back towards the Championship.

However, it is also worth remembering that it is not just the club’s current squad to have benefitted from those coming through Ipswich’s youth ranks, with plenty of players having also gone on to enjoy impressive careers after graduating from the club’s academy in the past.

Indeed, as well as working as an advantage to Ipswich themselves, a number of those players have also gone on to make significant impacts for other clubs after moving on from Portman Road.

Here, we’ve taken a look at ten of the best players to have ever come out of Ipswich’s academy.