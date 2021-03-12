Ranked: The top 10 best players Cardiff City have produced from their academy – Do you agree?

Cardiff City are hoping that this can be a memorable season.

The Bluebirds narrowly missed out on promotion last term after reaching the play-offs but the hope is that they can perhaps finish the job this time around after emerging as dark horses in the hunt for Premier League football.

Cardiff have some quality players in their ranks and have always been highly regarded as one of the best when it comes to developing young players and giving them a chance to shine.

While some youngsters don’t always stick around in South Wales there’s plenty of examples of their academy creating some proper talent.

Here are our top 10 best players produced by the Bluebirds.