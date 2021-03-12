Ranked: The top 10 best players Bristol City have produced from their academy – Do you agree?

It’s been a frustrating season f0r Bristol City fans, though with Nigel Pearson now at the helm there seems to be a positive feeling among fans of the South West club.

One of the brightest parts of the 2020/21 campaign for the Robins has been the performances of some of their academy products.

The likes of Antoine Semenyo, Zak Vyner, and Max O’Leary have been consistent parts of the first-team squad, while Sam Pearson, James Morton, Owura Edwards, Opi Edwards, Sam Bell, and Ryley Towler have also been given a chance.

There’s been talk of this crop of players being something of a golden generation for City but they had some fantastic players come through their academy in the past and today we’re ranking the top 10.

The South West club gained official academy status in the late 1990s and so we’ve started our search in that decade, here are our top 10 – let us know if you agree!