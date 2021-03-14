Ranked: The top 10 best players Blackburn Rovers have produced from their academy – Do you agree?

Over the years, the academy at Blackburn Rovers has certainly been a productive one.

If you were to look back through past years, you would see a long list of players to have graduated through the youth ranks with the Lancashire club, who have gone achieve some impressive feats either at Ewood Park or elsewhere.

Indeed, even this season, Blackburn are seeing the benefits of their academy, with a number of players to have risen through the levels with the club currently part of the squad available to manager Tony Mowbray, as Rovers look to build a side capable of taking the club back to the Premier League sooner rather than later.

If they are to succeed with that, then it would no be the first time that Rovers academy has served them, and indeed some other clubs, well, thanks to the players who have graduated through to senior level.

Here, we’ve taken a look at ten of the best players to have come through the youth ranks at Blackburn.