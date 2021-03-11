Ranked: The top 10 best players Birmingham City have produced from their academy – Do you agree?

Birmingham City are facing a very intense last few months of the campaign as they aim to secure survival in the Championship in what has been a difficult season for the Blues.

Aitor Karanka’s arrival in the summer had been met with initial optimism with the Spaniard someone with plenty of Championship experience and pedigree after taking Middlesbrough to promotion in 2016. However, despite him taking over and Birmingham making several additions to the squad things have not gone in the direction the club were hoping.

The Blues are sitting precariously just above the bottom three and they are only two points clear of 22nd placed Rotherham United. Their situation is made even more difficult by the fact that the Millers also have three matches in hand on them that will be played later on in the campaign.

The fact that they are in a relegation battle in the Championship a decade on from their League Cup success shows how much the club has regressed in that period. During that period there have been many excellent players that have been produced by the club’s academy who have gone on to be sold to other clubs.

