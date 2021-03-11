Ranked: The top 10 best players Barnsley have produced from their academy – Do you agree?

It’s been a highly impressive season so far for Barnsley.

Sitting sixth in the Championship table, eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places, Valerien Ismael’s side look well set to challenge for a place in the Premier League next season.

Regardless of what happens in that pursuit of a place in the top-flight of English football, this has already been a hugely impressive achievement from the Tykes, considering they only avoided relegation to League One on the final day of last season.

Another impressive aspect of Barnsley is their academy, with a number of players who developed in the Tykes youth ranks going on to make impressive progress in their careers, either this season or over the course of the past few years.

Here, we’ve taken a closer look at some of those to have come through the academy at Oakwell, by running through ten of the best players to have graduated from Barnsley’s youth ranks.