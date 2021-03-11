Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Barnsley

Ranked: The top 10 best players Barnsley have produced from their academy – Do you agree?

Published

10 mins ago

on

CLICK TO START GALLERY

It’s been a highly impressive season so far for Barnsley.

Sitting sixth in the Championship table, eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places, Valerien Ismael’s side look well set to challenge for a place in the Premier League next season.

Regardless of what happens in that pursuit of a place in the top-flight of English football, this has already been a hugely impressive achievement from the Tykes, considering they only avoided relegation to League One on the final day of last season.

Another impressive aspect of Barnsley is their academy, with a number of players who developed in the Tykes youth ranks going on to make impressive progress in their careers, either this season or over the course of the past few years.

Here, we’ve taken a closer look at some of those to have come through the academy at Oakwell, by running through ten of the best players to have graduated from Barnsley’s youth ranks.


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Ranked: The top 10 best players Barnsley have produced from their academy – Do you agree?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: