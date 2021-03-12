Ranked: The top 10 best players AFC Bournemouth have produced from their academy – Do you agree?

AFC Bournemouth have had their fair share of players that have gone to bigger and better things over the years, with some players making a name for themselves away from the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries are currently playing their football in the Championship, and are in contention to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking this term.

Jonathan Woodgate’s side are sat seventh in the second-tier standings, but are just two points adrift of the play-off positions heading into the weekend.

They’re set to take on sixth-placed Barnsley, in a game that could go a long way to deciding which team is to finish in the top-six this season.

We take a look at the top-ten best players that AFC Bournemouth have produced from their academy. Do you agree though?

Find out who is in at number ten on the next page….