Ranked: The top 10 best Gillingham managers according to PPG

It’s been an impressive season so far for Gillingham.

Following a strong run of recent form that includes wins over the likes of promotion hopefuls Ipswich and Lincoln, the Gills are one of a long list of sides who are currently in the hunt for a play-off place in League One.

Should they manage to convert that into promotion to the Championship this season – for what would be only the time in the club’s history – then it would certainly be an impressive achievement for Steve Evans, who is now in his second campaign as manager at Priestfield.

But just how exactly does Evans compare as Gillingham manager, in comparison with some of the others to have taken on that role in recent times?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve taken a look at the ten best Gillingham managers of recent years, based on their points per game record during their time in chare of the club, according to Transfermarkt, with only those to have held the role on a permanent basis included.