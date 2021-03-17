Ranked: The top 10 best ever Sunderland managers according to PPG

Sunderland have had some massive names at the club both on and off the pitch.

From their time in the Premier League to their current place in League One, the Black Cats have seen some big personalities leading the club as manager, but as we know, reputation means nothing in football.

Some have thrived in the role while others have massively underachieved in comparison with expectations.

Either way, there’s been some memorable managers at the Stadium Of Light over the years.

Managers are often judged on points per game, but which Sunderland boss from the last two decades comes out on top in that ranking? We took to Transfermarkt to find out.

But remember that PPG doesn’t necessarily mean success…