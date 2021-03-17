Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Newsnow Gallery

Ranked: The top 10 best ever Sunderland managers according to PPG

Published

6 mins ago

on

CLICK TO START GALLERY

Sunderland have had some massive names at the club both on and off the pitch.

From their time in the Premier League to their current place in League One, the Black Cats have seen some big personalities leading the club as manager, but as we know, reputation means nothing in football.

Some have thrived in the role while others have massively underachieved in comparison with expectations.

Either way, there’s been some memorable managers at the Stadium Of Light over the years.

Managers are often judged on points per game, but which Sunderland boss from the last two decades comes out on top in that ranking? We took to Transfermarkt to find out.

But remember that PPG doesn’t necessarily mean success…


Related Topics:

North East-based EFL writer and aspiring author

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Ranked: The top 10 best ever Sunderland managers according to PPG

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: