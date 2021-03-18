Ranked: The top 10 best ever Stoke City managers according to PPG

Stoke City have made steady progress under Michael O’Neill this season but the Potters are likely going to have to settle for more of a mid-table finish.

The Potters headed into the season aiming to challenge for a top-six finish if possible, but that was always going to be a tricky task considering they had been fighting relegation for a lot of last term.

O’Neill would have settled for seeing some progression in his players and also for lowering the wage bill of the squad by shifting on a couple of the club’s high earners.

That is what has been able to happen at the Bet365 Stadium and there will be some belief that with another summer transfer window they can perhaps be closer to the top-six next season. To do that they would also need to avoid some of the major injury blows they have suffered to key performers this term.

As O'Neill continues to make progress at Stoke, we have decided to take a look back through the club's managerial history and rank their top 10 best ever performing bosses (since three points for a win was introduced) in terms of points they accumulated per game.