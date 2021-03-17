Ranked: The top 10 best ever Rotherham United managers according to PPG

Rotherham United have plenty to play for as we move into the closing stages of the season.

The Millers are firmly in the Championship relegation battle with the club struggling near the foot of the table but with several games in hand they’ll be quietly confident of avoiding the drop.

A large part of how a side gets on is down to the manager with Rotherham having had some successful bosses over the season.

But who is the Millers’ best league manager? We took to Transfermarkt to see who has the best PPG (points per game record) out of every manager who has managed more than 10 games.

Watch out, because one man features twice!