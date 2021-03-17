Ranked: The top 10 best ever QPR managers according to PPG

Queens Park Rangers will be hoping that their better form in 2021 can help provide a springboard into next season in the Sky Bet Championship.

There have been tough patches and good spells for the Hoops this season and the club has done well to navigate the congested season with the small squad that they have available to them.

Many would like to see additions made in the summer to build on the progress, then, and it is Mark Warburton and his staff that will be looking to do exactly that.

Which managers have had the highest PPG at the club, though? We use transfermarkt to run through the top ten with a couple of caveats – a manager must have managed the club at least 10 times and the record for managers further back in time is incomplete, so we’ve had to omit them.

Here are the ten…