Ranked the top 10 best ever Portsmouth managers according to PPG

It has been a very eventful last few days around Fratton Park, with Portsmouth having made the decision to part company with Kenny Jackett following their defeat in the Papa John’s Trophy final against Salford City.

Portsmouth will now need to regroup and try and get their campaign back on track.

Jackett was unable to get Portsmouth out of League One which was the aim when he arrived at the club, but he was ultimately unsuccessful despite some promising runs of form during his time in charge. He leaves them still in a relatively strong position and having developed a squad that is amongst the strongest in the league.

With Portsmouth now embarking on a new era, we take a look back through their history and rank the club’s top best performing managers in terms of points they picked up per game (since three points was introduced for a win). Click ‘next’ to scroll through the list…