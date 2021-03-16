Ranked: The top 10 best ever Norwich City managers according to PPG

Daniel Farke looks set to lead Norwich City straight back up to the Premier League and to another Championship title en route.

Relegated sides often seem as though they feel obligated to sack their manager but the Canaries plan was never to do anything of the sort and their faith has well and truly been repaid.

Not only are Norwich 10 points clear at the top of the Championship, they’re the in-form side in the division over the last five games, and barring a shocking collapse will be back in the top flight next term.

Farke is no doubt a popular figure in Norfolk right now but how does he weigh up against the club’s former managers in terms of his points per game record?

To answer that, we’ve scoured the records to compile a list that ranks the top 10 best ever Norwich managers according to points per game, of those with full stats available on Transfermarkt…