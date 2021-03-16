Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Norwich City

Ranked: The top 10 best ever Norwich City managers according to PPG

Published

51 mins ago

on

CLICK TO START GALLERY

Daniel Farke looks set to lead Norwich City straight back up to the Premier League and to another Championship title en route. 

Relegated sides often seem as though they feel obligated to sack their manager but the Canaries plan was never to do anything of the sort and their faith has well and truly been repaid.

Not only are Norwich 10 points clear at the top of the Championship, they’re the in-form side in the division over the last five games, and barring a shocking collapse will be back in the top flight next term.

Farke is no doubt a popular figure in Norfolk right now but how does he weigh up against the club’s former managers in terms of his points per game record?

To answer that, we’ve scoured the records to compile a list that ranks the top 10 best ever Norwich managers according to points per game, of those with full stats available on Transfermarkt…


Related Topics:

Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Ranked: The top 10 best ever Norwich City managers according to PPG

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: