Ranked: The top 10 best ever Millwall managers according to PPG

Millwall have managed to have another solid season in the Championship this term under Gary Rowett, although there might be slight frustrations over the fact they have drawn too many games.

The Lions headed into the campaign looking to build on the progress they made under Rowett after he took over from Neil Harris last term. Millwall finished the season in 8th place and were only two points adrift of Swansea City who finished in the final play-off position.

However, things have not gone as smoothly as Millwall would have been aiming for this time around, with them having had a couple of lengthy spells without winning a game and also having drawn 16 of their Championship games. That is at least four more than any other side and perhaps shows they have lacked that last bit of quality to edge tight games.

Saturday’s 1-0 win at Derby County did highlight all of the good sides of the Lions in terms of their resilience and defensive organisation but their 3-2 loss to QPR then did the opposite, so there’s still work to do.

Rowett will still feel he is doing a solid enough job and that with a few more additions in the summer he can take the club forwards.

Here, though, we take a look back at previous managers of the club and rank the ten best performing Lions bosses in terms of points they accumulated per game starting from when the three points for a win rule was introduced. Click ‘next’ to scroll through the list…