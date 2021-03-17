Ranked: The top 10 best ever Ipswich Town managers according to PPG

Paul Cook will know that he has his work cut out if he is turn Ipswich Town’s fortunes around and ignite a late push for promotion this season.

It has been a disappointing start to life in Suffolk for Cook, who took over at Portman Road at the beginning of the month.

The 54-year-old has yielded just four points from his first four games in charge, and last night, they fell to their second defeat under his stewardship, losing 2-0 to Fleetwood Town.

All is not lost for the Tractor Boys, though. They sit a point off the League One play-off positions with two games in hand on the team above them, Charlton Athletic.

Cook is a manager who knows how to galvanise a dressing room and build a winning mentality in time, and he will hoping for long-term success at Ipswich as well as short-term success.

Who are the best managers ever to have taken charge of Ipswich, though?

Here, we look at the top 10 based on PPG…