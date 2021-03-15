Ranked: The top 10 best ever Huddersfield Town managers according to PPG

Huddersfield Town are looking to build towards a brighter future under the stewardship of Carlos Corberan.

Corberan was a risky appointment back in the summer, replacing Danny Cowley at the John Smith’s Stadium and stepping away from Leeds United, where he had served under the coaching umbrella of Marcelo Bielsa.

It’s not been easy for Corberan at Huddersfield, but a 1-0 win over Queens Park Rangers at the weekend has eased tension for the Terriers.

Interestingly, Corberan has now moved onto a Points Per Game average of 1.08 (as per transfermarkt).

That has led to us diving into the Huddersfield archives and looking for who the club’s most successful coach is in terms of PPG.

Naturally, people like David Wagner would spring to mind given he oversaw promotion to the Premier League, but just how high does he actually feature in this list?

Check out the top 10 Huddersfield managers according to PPG (transfermarkt) below…