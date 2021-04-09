Ranked: The top 10 best ever foreign Swansea City imports – Do you agree?

Swansea City looked destined for the Premier League earlier in the season after a great run of form, but there are now serious doubts that even a play-off place will be achieved.

A terrible run of form from Steve Cooper’s men has seen them lose ground on the top two, and the goals have dried up from their mainly-British team.

Cooper’s squad is a far cry from the Swans line-ups of years gone by that has seen a number of talented foreigners grace the turn of both the Vetch Field and the Liberty Stadium.

Roberto Martinez helped open doors, both as a player and a manager, to talent coming in from the continent and Swansea fans have been lucky to see some top overseas players perform in their shirt.

But who are the top 10 to play for the club? Take a look at our gallery and see if you agree!