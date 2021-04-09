Ranked: The top 10 best ever foreign Stoke City imports – Do you agree?

It’s highly unlikely Stoke City will be making it back to the Premier League this season, which means another season in the second tier for the Potters.

Michael O’Neill has stabilised the club since his appointment in 2019, where they were threatened with relegation to League One before his arrival.

Stoke’s squad has a very British feel to it now, with the majority of the senior side either English, Welsh or Irish, with the odd Scot thrown in there for good measure.

In recent years, especially when in the Premier League, the Potters’ team has been littered with foreign talent – some better than others – and some far more expensive than the rest.

Even before their Premier League days Stoke had foreign talent in and around the club, but how many from that era make it into the top 10 foreigners that have played for them?

Do you agree with the list? Let us know!