Ranked: The top 10 best ever foreign Millwall imports – Do you agree?

Millwall have managed to enjoy another solid season in the Championship but they look set to miss out on a place in the division’s top six with Gary Rowett’s side having seemingly left it too late to make a late push.

The Lions have managed to secure three successive wins to give themselves slight hope of being able to make it into the play-offs before the end of the campaign. However, too many draws earlier on in the campaign look to have made it too difficult a task for them to make up the eight points they are adrift of the top-six. Although they will have to believe they still have an outside chance.

Rowett’s side have shown though that they can string some wins together and that will be something they can take into next season if they do not make the play-offs. The Lions would need a strong summer window to make improvements to the squad that could take them on to the next level. The club have brought in many talented players over the years and need to do so again.

With that in mind, here we have put together a list of Millwall’s top 10 best ever foreign imports. Have a look through and see if you agree with these selections…