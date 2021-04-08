Ranked: The top 10 best ever foreign Middlesbrough imports – Do you agree?

Ultimately, it looks as though this season is going to end with a sense of disappointment for Middlesbrough.

Having been so close to the play-offs for so much of the campaign, it seems as though Neil Warnock’s side are going to miss out on a top-six spot, with recent results leaving them nine points adrift of those play-off places, with just six games still to play.

As a result, it seems as though Middlesbrough can now start preparing for another year in the Championship, when they can once again target promotion back to the Premier League.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from ‘Boro’s current season for a few minutes, in order to look at some of those who have already had a rather significant and positive impact during their time at The Riverside Stadium.

To do that, we’ve selected our top ten foreign players – from outside the UK and Republic of Ireland – who have pulled on the colours of Middlesbrough in recent years.