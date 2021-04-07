Luton Town are on course for a mid-table finish, which is a fantastic achievement given they narrowly avoided relegation last term.

Bringing Nathan Jones back to the club may have been somewhat controversial at the time but it has now proven a masterstroke and the Welshman will be looking to build on the progress made this season in the upcoming transfer window.

Finances might be tight but you’d imagine the Hatters will still be looking to get a few deals done and the figures at Kenilworth Road will know that to continue their upward progression, money will need to be spent.

They’ve made some fantastic signings in the past, including bringing in some outstanding foreign imports, and they’re our focus today.

We’ve scoured the club’s long history to outline the best non-English players that featured for the club as we ranked the top 10 best ever foreign Luton Town imports – do you agree with our choices?