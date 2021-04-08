Ranked: The top 10 best ever foreign Ipswich Town imports – Do you agree?

Things are tough if you are an Ipswich Town supporter right now.

The Tractor Boys’ play-off hopes look doubtful despite being only three points off sixth, with most of the teams above them in having games in hand.

Paul Cook has been unable to make an impact since joining the club, with his side winning only one of their last five games following a goalless draw at Rochdale on Monday.

In the Championship, their arch rivals Norwich City are on course to return to the Premier League, and could even be promoted if results go their way this weekend.

Ipswich will hope to have a positive season next year, as they look to bridge the gap and climb back up the leagues.

Over the years, the club have had made plenty of exciting signings, and here, we take a look at the best 10 foreign players to represent the Tractor Boys…