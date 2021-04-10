Ranked: The top 10 best ever foreign Derby County imports – do you agree?

It was a case of one step forward, two steps back for Derby County over the Easter weekend.

The Rams picked up an important home win over Luton Town on Good Friday, courtesy of goals from Lee Gregory and Graeme Shinnie.

But Wayne Rooney’s side were undone in Berkshire yesterday, losing 3-1 to play-off hopefuls Reading despite Tom Lawrence’s late strike.

The Rams can’t quite pull away from the relegation zone at the minute, and they will be hoping to return to winning ways against the league leaders, Norwich City, this weekend.

Rooney will undoubtedly be keen to strengthen his squad in the summer, however the Rams are currently under a transfer embargo which will have to be resolved before then.

On the topic of transfers, who are Derby’s best ever foreign imports? Here, we look at the top 10…