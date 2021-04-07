Ranked: The top 10 best ever foreign Bristol City imports – do you agree?

It’s starting to look like the summer transfer window could be both vital and very busy for Bristol City.

Whether Nigel Pearson is going to be leading the Robins is unclear but whoever is in charge is going to have some big decisions to make.

A significant number of senior players are out of contract in the summer and City’s recent form would indicate that a shakeup in the squad could be just what the club needs to help them make forward progress.

Should players leave, you’d imagine Mark Ashton and co. will be busy trying to replace them – whether that be via permanent transfers, loan deals, or snapping up free agents.

The Robins have done some very shrewd bits of business in the past and with that in mind, we’ve been looking back at some of their greatest ever foreign imports.

In fact, we’ve ranked their top 10 – trying to blend new and old – let us know if you agree or disagree…