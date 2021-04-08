Ranked: The top 10 best ever foreign AFC Bournemouth imports – do you agree?

AFC Bournemouth have had their fair share of players that have proven to be a success with the club since signing from outside of England.

The Cherries will be targeting promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking under the management of Jonathan Woodgate.

They’re well-placed to do just that, with Bournemouth currently sat seventh in the Championship table, although they have a game in hand over sixth-placed Reading.

Bournemouth beat Blackburn Rovers 2-0 in their most recent match, which means that they’ve now won their last three matches in the second-tier, as they hit a good run of form at the ideal time, with just seven matches remaining in their 2020/21 league campaign.

We take a look at the top-ten best ever foreign Bournemouth imports, but do you agree with these suggestions or not?

Find out which player is in at number ten, on the next page….