Ranked: The top 10 best ever Bristol Rovers managers according to PPG

The threat of relegation back to League Two is very real for Bristol Rovers, who surrendered a two-goal defeat in their defeat to Charlton Athletic in midweek.

Joey Barton’s start to life at the Memorial Stadium has been a difficult one but there have certainly been some positives.

The 38-year-old coach will be hoping that he can steer the Gas to survival and then look to build ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, one that he’ll be hoping isn’t spent near the relegation zone.

Barton has won two and drawn one of his six games in charge, giving him a points per game ratio of 1.17.

Rovers fans will no doubt be hoping he can push that up to near or above the 1.51 it was during his time at Fleetwood Town boss.

We’ve looked back through the records at how previous managers of the Pirates go on and have compiled this list based on the coaches that Transfermarkt has full statistics for…