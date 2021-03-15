Ranked: The top 10 best ever Brentford managers according to PPG

Brentford have had remarkable success in recent years – not just with players and transfers but with managers as well.

The Bees have come a long way since being a League One and Two club in the 2000’s and early 2010’s, and they’ve progressed in terms of their approach as a club, with Matthew Benham and his data analysis systems proving to be a great success.

They’ve tried all different styles of managers – from the tough British ones like Wally Downes and Martin Allen, the young up-and-comers like Lee Carsley and Nicky Forster, and they’ve even gone down the foreign route with men like Marinus Dijkhuizen, Uwe Rosler and current boss Thomas Frank.

There’s been a lot of success stories from Brentford in years gone by, and we can reveal who the top 10 in terms of points per game are from the last 18 years, with managers like Steve Coppell and bosses before him missing out due data before that not being available.