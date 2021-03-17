Ranked: The top 10 best ever Bradford City managers according to PPG

Bradford City have seen an upturn in results under Conor Sellars and Mark Trueman since their appointment.

Initially in the interim, the pair are now in at Valley Parade on a permanent basis and have comfortably moved away from the trouble end of League Two.

Since taking the job permanently, Sellars and Trueman have averaged just a single point per game, according to transfermarkt.

However, prior to that they boasted a record of 2.33 points per game.

Looking at a Points Per Game record is an interesting way of looking at a manager’s success at a club, which has led to us diving onto transfermarkt and checking out Bradford’s most successful manager in that regard.

We’ve made a rule that they have to have taken charge of over five fixtures during their spell at Valley Parade, but caretaker or interim managers are included.

Note: These rankings are based on PPG and not opinion.