Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bradford City News

Ranked: The top 10 best ever Bradford City managers according to PPG

Published

8 mins ago

on

CLICK TO START GALLERY

Bradford City have seen an upturn in results under Conor Sellars and Mark Trueman since their appointment.

Initially in the interim, the pair are now in at Valley Parade on a permanent basis and have comfortably moved away from the trouble end of League Two.

Since taking the job permanently, Sellars and Trueman have averaged just a single point per game, according to transfermarkt.

However, prior to that they boasted a record of 2.33 points per game.

Looking at a Points Per Game record is an interesting way of looking at a manager’s success at a club, which has led to us diving onto transfermarkt and checking out Bradford’s most successful manager in that regard.

We’ve made a rule that they have to have taken charge of over five fixtures during their spell at Valley Parade, but caretaker or interim managers are included.

Note: These rankings are based on PPG and not opinion.


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Leeds United fan and proud to have reported on their promotion-winning 2019/20 campaign.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Ranked: The top 10 best ever Bradford City managers according to PPG

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: