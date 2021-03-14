Ranked: The top 10 best ever Barnsley managers according to PPG

Barnsley are enjoying an excellent campaign in the Championship and the Tykes have given themselves a real chance of making it into the play-off places come the end of the campaign.

Valérien Ismaël has managed to perform wonders so far since taking over at Oakwell and he has managed to find a system that gets the very best out of all of the talented players he has within his squad. That has seen them become one of the most inform sides in the entire division since the turn of the year and has seen opposing managers scratching their heads over what to do to stop them.

The Tykes will feel they now have a very realistic shot at earning promotion to the Premier League, which would be a remarkable achievement for a club that only just survived last season on the final day with a win at Brentford. Barnsley do no have the largest of transfer budgets, but what they do have is a clear vision and plan for how they want the club to progress forwards with young talent.

You have to feel that Ismaël is swiftly placing himself amongst the higher echelons of the best performing managers in the club’s history. That might well be sealed if he does go on to get the club promoted.

With that in mind, here, we have broken down the top 10 best ever performing Barnsley bosses in terms of points accumulated per game. Click ‘next’ to start the list.