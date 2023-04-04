This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Given that Stoke City began the 21st century in the old second division, many would not have believed that just eight seasons later, the club would be playing Premier League football.

They did so regularly, too, going on to become a semi-established side in the top flight, spending ten seasons in the division before eventually being relegated to the Championship in 2017/18.

Since then, unfortunately for the Potters, a return to England's elite division is yet to come to fruition, with four mid-table Championship finishes under their belt already, and the club heading for yet another.

Having said that, though, it has still been a brilliant century for the club so far on the whole, and with that in mind, we asked FLW's Stoke City fan pundit Ben Rowley for his best Potters XI using players to play for the club since the year 2000.

Here is the XI that Ben came up with...

GK: Thomas Sorensen

In between the sticks, Ben elected to go with Thomas Sorensen.

The Danish goalkeeper joined the Potters in 2008, and did not depart until 2015.

During that time, he racked up 129 appearances for the Potters.

RB: Andy Wilkinson

In at right-back is Andy Wilkinson, who spent his entire career on the books at Stoke City.

Of course, there were a few loan spells inbetween, but across his time at Stoke, the full-back appeared 193 times.

CB: Ryan Shawcross

In the first central defensive spot, a familiar name to Premier League fans far and wide, is Ryan Shawcross.

Having joined the club on loan initally in 2007/08, the towering defender woul go on to remain at the Bet 365 Stadium until 2021.

Shawcross appeared a total of 453 occasions for the Potters and skippered the club during that period, too.

CB: Robert Huth

Alongside Shawcross at the heart of defence, Robert Huth gets the nod from our Stoke fan pundit.

The German defender spent six years at the club between 2009 and 2015 and made a total of 188 club appearances.

LB: Erik Pieters

Erik Pieters has been given the nod at left-back in this Stoke City XI by our fan pundit.

The former Dutch international made a total of 206 Stoke appearances during his time at the club.

RW: Marko Arnautovic

Selected to play on the right wing in this XI is Marco Arnautovic.

The Austrian made a total of 145 appearances for Stoke City, scoring 26 goals and registering 32 assists.

CM: Steven Nzonzi

The first of a two-man midfield in this Stoke XI, as selected by our fan pundt Ben ia Frenchman Steven Nzonzi.

Having only spent three years at the club, to make this XI, the midfielder's quality must have really shone through in his 120 club appearances.

CM: Glenn Whelan

Alongside Steven Nzonzi, our fan pundit elected to go with Glenn Whelan.

The Irishman joined Stoke in 2008 and was a big part of their successful side in the Premier League.

Come 2017 when he left the club, he had racked up 337 club appearances.

LW: Matthew Etherington

Another player to rack up a seriously impressive number of appearances for the club is Matthew Etherington.

Not only does he get the nod in this XI as selected by our fan pundit, the now 41-year-old played 177 games for the club and played a key role in that Stoke side that were beginning to establish themselves in the top flight in the late 00's/early 10's.

ST: Ricardo Fuller

Ricardo Fuller is one of the players selected to lead the line in this Stoke line up.

Fuller played for the club between 2006 and 2012, playing a big role in winning promotion to the top flight, and then initially, in staying there.

ST: Jonathan Walters

Last but not least, partnering Fuller in that fantasy Stoke XI from the 2000's is Jonathan Walters.

Walters played a total of 271 times for Stoke City during his seven year spell at the club, scoring 62 goals and assisting 27 times, too.