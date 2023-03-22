This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Since the year 2000, Millwall have been on some journey, whether that is by being promoted, relegated or like when they defied all the odds to reach the FA Cup final in 2004 as a second tier side.

In that time, there's been three promotions, two relegations and six EFL play-off campaigns - but who have been the best players to pull on the Lions shirt since the turn of the Millennium?

Here is the best starting 11 in the last 23 years as picked by FLW's Millwall fan pundit Tom Luetchford - do you agree with his picks? Let us know!

GK: Bartosz Bialkowski

Even though he has recently lost his place in the starting 11 to the younger George Long, Bialkowski has done some fantastic things in the last few years for the Lions despite his advancing years.

Joining from Ipswich Town in 2019, initially on loan before turning the move permanent a few months later, the Pole has racked up 154 appearances for the club, keeping 50 league clean sheets in the process.

RB: Danny McNamara

McNamara forms part of the current very solid Millwall defence that is pushing for promotion to the Premier League, with his big break coming in the second half of the 2020-21 season and he's been pretty much a regular starter ever since.

He was wanted by QPR over the summer but since signed a new contract with the club whose academy he graduated from - he has played 34 times in the Championship this season and at the age of 24 he should only get better.

CB: Jake Cooper

Zero surprise to see the towering presence of Cooper here thanks to his service to the club - he recently passed the six-year mark at The Den and that could go on even longer.

With 292 appearances and 22 goals since his January 2017 arrival from Reading, Cooper is a long-serving stalwart of the Lions and is one of the main reasons why the club are so hard to beat at home in recent times.

CB: Shaun Hutchinson

Much like Cooper, Hutchinson is another individual that has served the club a long time having signed from Fulham in 2016 and he has been part of the club solidifying themselves in the Championship.

Some niggling injuries have seen him out of the team more often than he would have liked this season, but when fit the 32-year-old has always been dependable and a rock at the back.

LB: Robbie Ryan

The player in here that played for the Lions the longest time ago is Ryan, who joined in 1996 and spent eight years at The Den.

The Irishman was a stalwart in the old Division Two for Millwall and was a major part of their title-winning 2000-2001 side, and he continued to start regularly in Division One until he left in 2004 for Bristol Rovers, with his final appearance being in the FA Cup final that year - he made 226 league appearances during his time at the club.

RM: Jed Wallace

When you think of recent Millwall icons, especially since they have been a solid Championship side, then the first player that many will think of is Wallace.

The winger helped the Lions win promotion to the second tier in 2017 and then stayed for five more years as he hit double figures for goals in two of those seasons.

His performances didn't go unnoticed towards the end of his time at the club - he may have left on a free transfer to West Brom last summer but he is still highly respected by the fanbase.

CM: Billy Mitchell

Still in the infancy of his career at the age of 21, Mitchell has already surpassed the 100-game mark for the Lions and could be on his way to becoming the next Millwall cult hero.

The academy graduate doesn't do anything flashy in the middle of the park but he is a keen tackler and has the eye for a pass, but he is trusted by Gary Rowett and has been part of a midfield that is currently in the top six of the Championship, so that shows what kind of talent he possesses.

CM: Tim Cahill

When Cahill arrived at The Den in 1997 as a teenager, there probably wasn't the expectation that he would go on to be one of Australia's greatest ever players and a stalwart in the Premier League.

Scoring 52 times in 217 league appearances for the Lions from midfield, Cahill became an icon at The Den and when he moved on to Everton for £1.5 million in 2004, he did so with the blessing of Millwall fans and proved he belonged at the top level with his performances thereafter.

LM: Ben Marshall

Marshall may have suddenly gone off the footballing radar a few years ago before he'd even turned 30, but for Millwall he showed considerable talent.

He had two loan spells at the club, firstly in 2018 from Wolves and then in 2019 after he'd joined Norwich City, playing 32 times in total with four goals scored.

The winger was good for the Lions but perhaps it suggests that they had a lack of quality left-sided wide players over the years for Marshall's inclusion.

ST: Neil Harris

A player in two separate spells at the club and also the permanent manager for over four years, Harris certainly is loved at The Den for everything he has done.

Signed from non-league Cambridge City in 1998, Harris went on to amass 138 goals in 432 matches for the Lions, with two-and-a-half years between his playing stints at the club.

Harris won two promotions with Millwall, appeared in an FA Cup final, won the club's Player of the Season for the 1999-2000 campaign and was in the 2000-01 Division Two team of the year.

ST: Steve Morison

Like Harris, Morison became an icon at The Den for his long-serving stints as a player, first joining in 2009 from Stevenage Borough before departing in 2011 for a crack at the Premier League with Norwich.

After spending a year back on loan from Leeds at the Lions in the 2013-14 season, Morison then rejoined permanently in 2015, and two years later he scored the only goal of the 2017 League One play-off final against Bradford to fire the club back to the Championship - that is where they have stayed ever since.

With 92 goals and 65 assists from 336 appearances, Morison would be the perfect strike partner for Harris and for a time they did play together in Harris' later years.