Ranked: The 3 worst West Brom performers from last night’s loss to Birmingham City

Another defeat for West Brom last night has left the side 20th in the Championship table.

That it came against local rivals Birmingham City only made it sting that much more.

Steve Bruce’s side have made a lacklustre start to the new season despite a very active and promising transfer market over the summer.

The Baggies are now four games without a win in the league, with their last victory coming in a 5-2 win over Hull City on August 20.

What seemed like a big win that signalled the team turning the corner, now looks like a one-off.

Here we look at the three worst performers in the team’s 3-2 loss to the Blues, according to Whoscored.

David Button (5.3)

The shot-stopper was trusted by Bruce to come into the squad as the first choice goalkeeper following the departure of Sam Johnstone over the summer.

A performance like this suggests that this was not the right use of resources, with Button putting up a poor display on Wednesday night.

He wasn’t proactive enough off his line, which gave Scott Hogan the time and space he needed to find the back of the net for all three of his superb goals.

Button was beaten far too easily, especially for the first and third goals.

Kyle Bartley (6.1)

West Brom were at sixes and sevens for the second and third Birmingham goals, stretched apart by the Birmingham counter-attack far too easily.

Bartley tracked back as best he could, but he was so ineffective in stopping the ball from getting up the pitch for the second, which also caught him out of position.

Then, for the third goal, he was passed down the line by Hogan as if he wasn’t even there, and while it was a good finish from a tight angle Bartley could have done more to prevent the shot.

Karlan Grant (6.3)

Grant didn’t cover himself in glory as part of West Brom’s attack either.

Jed Wallace took his goal well, but Grant offered very little threat throughout the game before being hauled off in the 77th minute for Matt Phillips.

If West Brom want to improve their results then the forward will need to be contributing more while leading the line.