Ranked: Swindon Town’s top 10 most valuable players in the current squad

After suffering relegation from League One last season, Swindon Town have had a fairly decent campaign in League Two in 2021/22.

With issues off the field, the Robins have got themselves into 11th in Sky Bet League Two, but, the club are just five points behind the play-off positions and with a game in hand on those above them.

Under boss Ben Garner then, it could still be an exciting end to the campaign at the County Ground with a month of the season to go, with the Robins still in with a chance of an immediate return to League One via the play-offs.

With that being said, we thought we’d take a look at the ten most valuable players currently on the books at Swindon Town, according to Transfermarkt.

We’ve included loan players in this list, too, just out of curiosity and to see where those on loan at the County Ground stack up with those permanently on the books in Wiltshire.