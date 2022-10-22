Ranked: Swansea City’s top 5 best managers just by looking at their win percentages

Swansea City are a side that have had their fair share of ups and down having played in the Premier League and winning the Football League Cup in 2012-13 but also having played at the bottom of the leagues too.

Following their relegation back to the Championship, the Swans finished fairly high in the league consistently making it to the play-off final in the 2020-21 season.

However, following Steve Cooper’s departure the club had a less successful season last year as they finished 15th in the league under the management of Russell Martin.

Martin is hoping he can take the club forward though and help them to climb the league and currently they sit seventh in the table suggesting signs of improvement are there.

With that in mind, here we take a look at the five most successful Swansea managers based only off win percentages with everyone in this list having managed for at least 15 games.

Kenny Jackett 44.23%

Jackett was in charge back in the early 2000s from 2004 until 2007 and oversaw 156 games in his time with his side winning 69 of those.

In his first full season as boss, the Swans gained promotion from League Two which saw his contract at the club extended.

In the following season Swansea won the Football League Trophy under Jackett’s management too.

The next season league results were not up to scratch though and eventually, the manager himself resigned after feeling he had lost support.

Steve Cooper – 44.76%

Cooper oversaw 105 games in his two years with the club and in that time, Swansea won 47 of those.

Swansea was Cooper’s first senior management job in football and got off to a great start with the club winning manager of the month after an unbeaten start to life with the club.

The manager led his side to the play-offs during the Covid-19 pandemic but they lost in the semi-final against Brentford.

The following season Cooper replicated similar success though taking Swansea to the play-offs again with his side reaching the final this time. However, they lost out to Brentford again this time in the final.

Following that, Cooper left the club by mutual consent.

Brendan Rodgers – 44.79%

Rodgers was in charge for 96 games between 2010 and 2012 and his side won 43 of those matches.

In his first season with the club, Rodgers led the Swans to the play-off final where they beat Reading 4-2 and became the first Welsh team to go up to the Premier League.

Despite being favourites to be relegated the following season, Swansea did well and the boss was given a manager of the month award during the season.

The club finished ninth that season but Rodgers was poached by Liverpool to be Kenny Dalglish’s successor.

Joe Bradshaw – 47.06%

Bradshaw managed Swansea for 278 games between 1919 and 1926 with his side winning 128 of those games.

Bradshaw had been a football player and after seeing Southend through the First World War as player-manager, he then joined Swansea.

During his time with the club, the Swans won the Third Division South title.

However, after nearly seven years with the club, he was tempted back to his former club Fulham and left Wales.

Roberto Martinez – 50%

Martinez was in charge of the club between 2007 and 2009 for 126 with his side winning 63 of those and losing only 26.

This was Martinez’s first management job but he did well with his side just missing out on the play-offs during his first season in charge.

However, in the 2007-08 season he took his side to the Championship as Champions and was awarded the manager of the year award.

Swansea carried on in good form in the second tier and showed signs of real quality under the manager.

However, in 2009 he was lured into a move to Wigan Athletic.