Ranked: Swansea City’s top 10 most valuable players in the current squad

It’s probably fair to say that this has been a rather mixed season for Swansea City so far.

Following Steve Cooper’s departure at the end of last season, Russell Martin was appointed to rake over at the Welsh club in the summer.

Looking to implement a rather unique, possession based style of play, Martin saw his new side take some time to adapt to his style of play at the Swansea.com Stadium, meaning they look unlikely to repeat their run to the Championship play-off final from the previous campaign.

However, recent form has certainly been more promising for the Swans, with an impressive second half of the campaign likely to have laid some hope, and possibly foundations, for a push for the top six next season.

But with the summer transfer window now on the horizon, that form could see a number of other clubs start to make some admiring glances in the direction of certain Swansea players.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the 10 most valuable members Swansea’s current squad, according to Transfermarkt.