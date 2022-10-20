Ranked: Sunderland’s top 5 best managers just by looking at their win percentages

Tony Mowbray is a popular man in Sunderland right now.

The experienced coach stepped in after Alex Neil jumped ship to join Stoke City and has done a phenomenal job under some difficult circumstances.

Not only did he take charge of the Black Cats midway through their first season back in the Championship, but he’s also been without the only two strikers in his squad – Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms – for the majority of his tenure.

Despite those obstacles, he’s led Sunderland to 13th in the table after 15 games, four points off the play-offs, and has fans believing that promotion this season is possible.

Today, we’re looking back at the archives to rank Sunderland’s five best managers according to their win percentages.

Caretaker bosses have not been included while, unfortunately for Tony, only those that have taken charge of more than 15 matches have been considered.

5. Jack Ross – 50.7%

It might surprise supporters to see Jack Ross’ name on this list given he was ultimately unsuccessful in his attempts to take Sunderland back to the Championship but when you consider the entirety of his tenure was in League One, it makes a lot of sense.

He may never have secured promotion but with 38 wins in 75 games, his win ratio of 50.7% does earn him a place on this list.

4. Lee Johnson – 51.3%

Lee Johnson benefits from the same League One boost as Ross and his side were battling in and around the top six throughout his time at the Stadium of Light.

Johnson won plenty of games as Black Cats boss – 40 of his 78 in charge, in fact, which gives him a win ratio of 51.3% – including of course the 2020/21 Papa John’s Trophy final.

3. Billy Elliott – 53.8%

After a six-year spell on Wearside as a player and a stint as caretaker boss, Billy Elliott returned to Sunderland as permanent manager in 1978.

Elliott nearly won promotion with the Black Cats but fell short and was sacked in 1979 as the club were keen to appoint a younger coach.

He won 14 of his 26 games in charge, meaning he finished his spell with a win ratio of 53.8%.

2. Alex Neil – 57.9%

If Mowbray is one of the most popular men on Wearside right now, Alex Neil surely has to be one of the least popular.

The Scot ended Sunderland’s wait for a return to the Championship by taking them up via the League One play-offs last term but left to join division rivals Stoke just weeks into the season.

That left a bitter taste but his record at the club is undeniable. In his brief spell between February and August 2022, he won 11 of his 19 games – leaving him with a win ratio of 57.9%.

1. Tom Watson – 62.3

We’re taking you all the way back to the 1900s for the manager that tops our list.

Tom Watson steered the Black Cats to three First Division titles in what was a very fruitful period for the North East club.

His seven-year spell (1889-1896) saw him win 119 of his 191 matches in charge, leaving him with a remarkable win ratio of 62.3% – deserving of topping any such list.