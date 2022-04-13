Ranked: Sunderland’s top 10 most valuable players in the current squad

Sunderland are in the mix for promotion this season with Alex Neil’s side battling to finish in the top six.

There is always an expectancy at the Stadium of Light for the Black Cats to go up from League One, due to the size of the club and the players they have, with some serious money having been spent in recent years but it hasn’t always worked out.

If they are set for another year in League One, the main blame won’t lie at the door of Alex Neil considering he took over mid-season, but there would’ve been expectancy for this squad to have done more, even if it’s a competitive third tier at the moment, as they have a lot of talent.

With that in mind, here we take a look at the top TEN most valuable players who are at the club. It should be noted that these valuations are from Transfermarkt…