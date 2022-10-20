Ranked: Stoke City’s top 5 best managers just by looking at their win percentages

From Tony Pulis to Mark Hughes to Paul Lambert to Gary Rowett to Nathan Jones to Michael O’Neill to Alex Neil, Stoke City have been through their fair share of managers over the last few years but seem to be onto a good thing with Neil at the helm.

The Potters were renowned for a certain style of play in their most successful years in the Premier League under Pulis, achieved success in signing some high profile players from Europe under Hughes, but in truth have struggled to find the right balance ever since.

Neil has succeeded in every job that he has been in so far in his managerial career, taking Preston North End very close to a play-off finish in his last substantial spell in the Championship.

Here, we have ranked Stoke’s top 5 best managers just by looking at their win percentages, only managers who were in charge for over 15 games are included…

1. Peter Hodge

Hodge was in charge of the Potters from 1914 to 1915 and oversaw 30 matches in the hotseat.

Stoke won 21 of those, drawing four and losing five, producing a win rate of 70%.

Stoke were crowned Southern Leage Division 2 champions in that time.

2. Alfred Barker

Barker was a far more long term manager, guiding the team through 256 matches.

Barker oversaw 130 wins, 35 draws and 91 losses, producing a win percentage of 50.78.

Stoke won the Birmingham and District League, Southern League Division 2 and was also runners-up in the Southern League Division 2 during his time at the club.

3. Lou Macari

Macari was in charge from 1991 to 1993 and led the club for 138 matches.

Macari registered 69 wins, 38 draws and 31 losses, leading to a win rate of 50%.

The club won the Second Division title and the Football League Trophy during his reign.

3. Gudjon Pordarson

Joint-third is Pordarson, he was in charge from 1999 to 2002, overseeing 154 games in the dugout.

The Potters won 77, drew 39 and lost 38 in that time, finishing Pordarson’s reign with a win rate of 50%.

Stoke won the Football League Trophy and Second Division play-offs in that time.

5. Brian Little

Fourth by win percentage is Brian Little, who managed the club from 1998 to 1999.

Stoke won 23, drew seven and lost 22 in his 52 matches in charge, producing a win percentage of 44.23.