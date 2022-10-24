Ranked: Sheffield Wednesday’s top 5 best managers just by looking at their win percentages

Despite Saturday’s slip-up, Sheffield Wednesday are one of three frontrunners for the League One title and promotion back to the Championship this term.

If Darren Moore is able to take them back up to the second tier, he will surely write his name into Owls folklore as a promotion-winning coach but there’s a long way to go just yet.

The Yorkshire club has a fantastic history and that includes some brilliant managers. Today, we’re ranking them by win percentage only.

Only permanent managers that took charge of more than 15 games are included, here are the top five…

5. Howard Wilkinson – 44.71%

We start our list with a manager that will need no introduction to the Hillsborough faithful.

During his five years at the helm, Wilkinson won promotion to the First Division and helped the Owls establish themselves in the top flight.

The Sheffield-born coach won 114 of his 255 games in charge, giving him a win ratio of 44.71%.

4. Gary Megson – 45.16%

Gary Megson’s time at the helm did not last long but he still features on our list.

The experienced coach took charge in February 2011 but was sacked a year later despite his side sitting third in the League One table.

With 28 wins in 62 games, Megson’s win ratio of 45.16% is the fourth highest of any Wednesday manager.

3. Vic Buckingham – 47.01%

We’re taking you back to the 1960s for the third-highest ranked Owls boss, according to win percentage.

Vic Buckingham’s three-year spell at Hillsborough was book-ended by stints at Dutch giants Ajax and saw the Owls battling near the top of the First Division.

Wednesday won 63 of their 134 games during his tenure, giving him a win ratio of 47.01%.

2. Darren Moore – 47.19%

The current Wednesday manager slots in at number two on our list with a win ratio of 47.19% (43 wins from 89 games).

He first took charge while the Owls were still a Championship side and has not yet been able to lead them back to the second tier but it does look as though this could be the season.

1. Harry Catterick – 55.80%

With 77 wins from 138 games in his three-season tenure, Harry Catterick is the Wednesday manager with the highest win percentage (55.80%).

The only coach on his list to have a win ratio above 50%, Catterick helped the Owls win promotion back to the First Division in 1958/59 and would take them to the FA Cup semi-final the following year.

Wednesday finished in second place in the top flight in 1960/61 but that would prove his final season at the helm as he left to join Everton.