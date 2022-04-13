Ranked: Sheffield Wednesday’s top 10 most valuable players in the current squad

With just five matches to go in the League One season, Sheffield Wednesday look like they are in the kind of form that will see them secure a top six position in the table.

After a stuttering first few months of the campaign, Darren Moore got his Owls side firing in the end despite lots of injuries to contend with, and especially at home recently they cannot seem to stop scoring.

It helps though that the South Yorkshire side have a very deep squad full of talented permanent players and loanees – Moore was able to keep the majority of his relegated Championship side together and it could pay dividends at the end of the season.

Who are Wednesday’s most valuable players in the squad though?

Using the values from transfermarkt, let’s take a look at Wednesday’s most valuable players in order from 10th to 1st and see who comes out on top.