Ranked: Sheffield Wednesday’s 5 best performers v Cheltenham

Sheffield Wednesday came away with a massive 4-1 win over Cheltenham after their game at the weekend.

The win has seen Wednesday rise to sixth in the league and therefore claiming the final play-off spot as it stands.

Despite Cheltenham going a goal ahead just four minutes into the game, the Owls responded immediately with Massimo Luongo levelling the sacred in the seventh minute. Lee Gregory put Wednesday ahead in the 58th minute before Jack Hunt and George Byers added another two for the home side to seal the win.

Here we look at the five best performers in the Sheffield Wednesday squad according to SofaScore’s ratings.

George Byers

Scorer of the fourth and final goal, Byers comes out as the best performer from this game.

During the game, he had one shot on target which he converted showing us he used his time in front of goal wisely.

Byers put in a strong performance all over the pitch making six tackles, winning 14 ground duels and four aerial duels.

With 64 touches of the ball, we can see how his team behind and in front of him could rely on him to play through the middle. With 87% passing accuracy for yesterday’s game it shows us that Byers was able to do this efficiently.

Here we see that Byers was all over the pitch and did well at supporting his players from both a defensive and attacking aspect whilst guiding the ball through the middle of the pitch making him the top performer in the game.

Massimo Luongo

Not only was Luongo the player to level the scores up, but he also provided the assist for the final goal showing us the impact he on the game from an attacking point of view.

Luongo was attempting both crosses and long passes as well as choosing to take the ball himself forward. 50% of his dribble attempts were successful showing us his eagerness to get in the box and the confidence he felt from scoring to be able to do this.

His tenacity is further shown by the fact he won six of his 11 ground duels, made three tackles and got two interceptions. This tells us that even when his side lost the ball, he fought hard to get it back and clearly it paid off for his side.

Sheffield Wednesday quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 Barry Bannan? Everton Aston Villa Wolves Southampton

Marvin Johnson

Marvin Johnson was able to provide the assist for his side’s third goal yesterday afternoon.

His efforts in an attacking sense were non-stop as he made six accurate crosses, five accurate long balls and three key passes. Here we see his willingness to keep on pushing forward and given the number of goals his side scored, this was clearly the right attitude for the player to have.

In the game he had 63 touches and an 84% rate of accurate passes. Therefore we see how Johnson was able to play the ball forward and in to his attackers in a useful way with his accuracy which allowed his side to create chances and eventually break down their opponent’s defence.

Harlee Dean

Defender Harlee Dean was also able to get an assist yesterday, his coming for the first goal.

The defender had 77% of his passes accurate whilst seven of his 11 long balls were also accurate showing his his ability to provide his players with the accurate ball to run on going forward and his desire for his side to push up the pitch.

As well as this, Dean had an attempt blocked which shows how Sheffield Wednesday were able to get up the pitch as their defenders were having attempts blocked.

In his defensive showings, Dean was also able to put in a solid performance making five clearances and win six of his seven aerial duels. Although the numbers don’t sound high, given that Cheltenham had only three shots on target it does show that Dean and his defence were able to deal with the threat they faced well.

Jack Hunt

Jack Hunt, scorer of the third goal, makes up the list as he scored his only shot on target.

His attacking contributions were strong with two of his three crosses being accurate, one of his three long balls and making two key passes. This shows us his desire to help his side push forward and his want to get the ball into the box and into those positions where his team are then able to go and score from.

He made 58 touches and had a passing accuracy of 77% yet again providing that reliability in the middle of the pitch which gives his defenders and attackers the faith to pass to him and play the game through him.

Furthermore, he makes up the fourth midfielder on this list showing us how crucial the midfield five were to the game and what they provide to their team across the field.